When you think of ACC basketball, the first teams that come to mind are Duke and North Carolina. Those are the two programs that have been consistently good for as long as anyone can remember and that reputation has stuck with them through the years.

Well, Virginia is pretty good, too. The Cavaliers claimed the national championship back in 2019 and under the guidance of Tony Bennett have easily become one of the top programs in the sport over the past 10-15 years. Jeff Capel grew up in North Carolina, played and coached at Duke, and is now the head coach at Pitt. The guys knows ACC basketball as well as anyone and he has strong praise for the program his squad will face tonight.

"They have the most consistent program in this conference, especially over the last ten years,” Capel said of the Virginia basketball program.

Virginia is quite the challenge tonight for his team. The Cavaliers have won eight straight contests, and find themselves in the mix at the top of the ACC, right alongside Duke and North Carolina.

"Well, first and foremost they are playing as well as anyone in college basketball right now,” Capel said of his team’s opponent tonight. “It’s amazing year in and year out what Tony and their staff and their program are able to do.”

Bennett has been at the helm in Charlottesville since the 2009-10 season. During his run, he has guided the Cavaleirs to six ACC regular season crowns. Overall, he as led Virginia to 12-straight winning season in league play. A win tonight would give him 13. Only Duke’s Mike Kryzewski and North Carolina’s Dean Smith have ever done something like that in the ACC.

“The consistency of excellence that they’ve been able to have, there’s a reason why there’s only two of the greatest coaches ever, Coach K and Coach Smith, and Tony is joining them and he’s proven it at his time at Washington State and at Virginia that he’s one of the premier coaches this game has seen,” said Capel.

This year’s Virginia team might not be Bennett’s most talented, but they are also playing very well and connected right now. Reece Beekman is the ultimate senior point guard having started 111 career games. He is averaging 13.8 and an ACC-best 6.1 assists per game. The Cavaliers surround him with a good supporting cast. Isaac McKneely and Jacob Groves are both hovering around 50% shooting from three-point range. But in classic Virginia fashion, the team’s second best player is known for his defense first.

Ryan Dunn, a 6’8” sophomore, scores 9 pointers per game and grabs a team-high 7.1 rebounds as well. Pitt tried to recruit Dunn as a high school player, and Capel understands the challenges he can create, especially throwing off his team's rhythm on offense.

“I don’t know in all of my time being involved in the coaching part if I’ve seen a guy that jumps off the screen defensively like he does,” Capel said of Dunn. “It’s incredible when you watch him and I haven’t seen that. I’ve seen some guys jump off offensively, athletically, and things like that, but man the things he does defensively, you could put him on anybody.”

Virginia has a great coach who has built this program into a powerhouse, a good team this year fronted by a tough senior point guard, but an additional factor Pitt has to be wary of is how well the Cavaliers play at home. Virginia has won 23 in a row at John Paul Jones Arena, which stands as the nation’s longest active home winning streak.

Pitt is also 0-5 all-time at the Cavaliers' home court all-time, but then again Pitt has yet to back down from a tough road environment this year. This challenge is nothing that this Pitt team hasn’t seen already this year as the Panthers are 5-2 in road games this season and seems to thrive in front of hostile environments.

“As far as the road, we have a really close group,” said the Pitt head coach. “We’re on the road and we’re together even more and just our guys, they look at the challenge and they enjoy the challenge of playing in different environments and things like that. They’ve been good there and we’re going to need to be really, really good on Tuesday.”

The Panthers have done enough to at least make things interesting with their recent stretch of good play. Pitt winning five of six has changed the scope of the season to be sure, but the Panthers are still not in the tournament discussion. A win over No. 21 Virginia could be what tips the scales and gets Pitt on the bubble.

This recent surge has been fueled a great deal by the play of freshman guards Jaland Lowe and Bub Carrington. Lowe scored a team-high 20 points in the Panthers’ win over NC State last week on the road. Capel has seen a lot of growth for his two freshman guards who aren’t playing like freshman.

“They’ve had to practice harder and they’ve had to do everything at a different level,” Capel said of the young back court. “Each game, it requires more and those guys have met the bell throughout every one of them.”