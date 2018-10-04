The Pitt offense is coming off a forgettable performance in a 45-14 loss to No. 13 Central Florida. The passing game continued to struggle, with sophomore Kenny Pickett connecting on just 16-of-26 passing attempts for 163 yards, and the once-reliable running game went away on Saturday also, as the team averaged just 3.3 yards per carry on Saturday.

Those problems only magnified some season-long trends. Pitt is 11th in scoring offense within the ACC, 13th in passing yardage, and just 9th in rushing yardage. The emphasis this week will be for the offense to correct some of it’s failures and get ready for a 4-1 Syracuse team coming to Heinz Field. So what was the problem last week?

“Not on the same page in the pass game, couldn’t really get anything going in the run game - it was just one of those days that we can’t have and we know that so that’s why we’ve been working really hard so we can make sure we get it right this weekend,” Pickett said of last week’s offensive performance.

The problems that have plagued this team all season long: penalties, dropped passes, third-down conversions, were all still prevalent last week in Orlando. The players and coaches are well aware of the issues, but at a certain point they know it has to be carried out on the field of play.

“It’s our own doing: the penalties, some drops, holding - something like that and those are drive killers that we know we can’t have and it’s something that’s been hurting us all season,” Pickett said. “We talked about it and it’s up to us to go out there and do it and not just keeping talking about it because it’s all words and at some point you’ve got to go out there and show that you can play clean football.”

One of the lone bright spots on offense last week was junior wide receiver Maurice Ffrench. He has been Pitt's leading receiver the last two weeks with 10 receptions for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

Still, the New Jersey native indicated that he’s been happy for himself on an individual level but would like to start getting some wins. He talked about the general feelings of the offense.

"I wouldn’t say we’re frustrated, we’re just in a little slump that we need to get over,” Ffrench said. “I feel like we just got to be consistent and don’t let a play define us. If it’s a negative play we can come back and get it all back: a first down, a touchdown, or a big play - something. We just got to keep fighting forward and don’t get down on ourselves and just keep working as a unit.”

Pitt will take on a Syracuse defense that is 12th in the conference in total defense in hopes of resurrecting the offense this week. Despite the low ranking, the team is not taking the Orange lightly.

"They’re solid all-around," Pickett said of this week's opponent. "They’re really good up front and that’s what one of their main strengths are. Their ends are pretty athletic, big dudes that can play."

