Pitt looks to Arizona for safety target
Arizona is not a state that the Pitt football program has historically recruited much through the years. It would almost take a personal connection for Pitt to spend some time recruiting out there....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news