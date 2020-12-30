Panther-lair - Pitt linebacker Phil Campbell returning for 2021 season

The Pitt defense received a boost today as senior linebacker Phil Campbell announced on Twitter that he will back for the 2021 season. Campbell is taking advantage of the extra year that the NCAA granted to all players prior to the start of the 2020 season.

Campbell will enter the 2021 season starting his sixth year with the Pitt program. He previously walked for Senior Day suggesting he was leaving, but has since decided to return to school giving Pitt added experience to the linebacker position.

Campbell started all 11 games for Pitt this season at outside linebacker. He finished fourth on the team in tackles with 46 stops on the year. Campbell also 7 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and two quarterback hurries. He posted a season-high 10 tackles against Boston College this season.

The New Jersey native also started nine games last season in his first year playing linebacker. After beginning his career at safety, he made the switch prior to last season and posted 56 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks.

The return of Campbell gives Pitt an impressive trio at linebacker for the 2021 season. Also back will be Cam Bright and third-team All-ACC pick SirVocea Dennis. The Panthers will also feature experienced players like Chase Pine and Wendell Davis at linebacker as well.

The Pitt defense ranked 23rd in total defense nationally in 2020 following a top-15 finish in 2019. The Panthers ranked first in sacks and fourth in rushing defense as well. Pitt is set to lose some key components of the defense like All-American defensive ends Patrick Jones and Rashad Waver, along with All-ACC safety Damar Hamlin, but the return of Campbell should help ease those blows.

Campbell is the second player to walk on senior day only to change his mind and to return to school. The other of course was quarterback Kenny Pickett.