Pitt linebacker Jordan Bass leaves for the portal

That included one start, which he made in the loss at Wake Forest after starting Star linebacker Solomon DeShields was injured on the game-opening kickoff. Bass recorded three tackles and one tackle for loss in that game, and he finished his freshman season with 11 tackles and two tackles for loss.

The sophomore linebacker from Hampton (Va.) entered the transfer portal on Friday. He was one of the top prospects in the Panthers’ 2023 recruiting class, and he saw action in 10 games as a true freshman last season.

This past season, Bass appeared in nine games as a reserve linebacker and logged 115 defensive snaps plus 57 more on special teams, recording 14 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack before an injury in the Virginia game cut his season short.

Bass leaves Pitt with two years of eligibility remaining. He is the first Pitt linebacker and 13th Pitt player overall to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

The Panthers are expected to return both of their top outside linebackers in 2025, which may have factored into Bass’ decision. Kyle Louis and Rasheem Biles were two of the best linebackers in the ACC - both were all-conference selections - and both have the same remaining eligibility as Bass.