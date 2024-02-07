Pitt has had an undeniable surge of late. The Panthers have won four of their past five games, including a pair of home victories over Wake Forest and Notre Dame last week. Those two wins have helped Pitt climb back into the middle of the pack in the ACC standings and make these remaining nine regular season games increasingly important as the team tries to bolster its tournament resume.

The recent stretch of good play has coincided with some exceptional individual performances. Jaland Lowe has emerged in a big way, Blake Hinson has continued to hit big shots, and Bub Carrington has bounced back after a little mid-season skid.

The difference for this team’s sudden emergence, however, can be greatly attributed to the play of Ishmael Leggett. The junior transfer from Rhode Island has scored in double figures in five straight games and has brought a calming presence to the lineup, even as he continues to come off the bench.

Leggett has scored in double figures 16 times this season and Pitt is 12-4 in those games. The Panthers are 1-4 in games where he plays and fails to reach double figures. Leggett’s production has been key, but so is the manner in which he has been doing his scoring. The junior guard has a knack for making shots when the team needs them most. Looking back over these past five games, he has found ways to end opposing teams’ runs, quiet crowds, and end scoring droughts for his own team.

On Saturday, Pitt fell behind 12-6 to Notre Dame and nearly went five minutes without a score, but it was Leggett who ended it with a drive to the basket. He did the same thing a few minutes later. Leggett has the ability to create in the lane and it makes him a tough matchup when he is going downhill and ultimately he is the team’s best threat to score near the rim, where others may resort to jump shots.

When all else is going wrong, Leggett driving to the basket can be and recently has been an answer for this team.

“He’s one of the guys that we have that can create offense off the bounce,” Pitt head coach Jeff Capel said of his junior guard on Monday. “He has the physical strength to play through contact and he can be shifty with handling and bumping you off and being able to get to spots. He’s also a guy that’s able to draw fouls and he’s been a really good free-throw shooter. But I think the simple answer and the easy answer is that he’s a good player and he’s just been able to make plays for us.”

Pitt will need Leggett to continue to be a good player tonight as the Panthers are in Raleigh for a key ACC battle with North Carolina State set for a 7:00 p.m. tip on ESPNU. The Wolfpack sit fourth in the conference standings with a 7-4 mark while the Panthers are looking up at them with a 5-6 record of their own.

North Carolina State has won two in a row and boast one of the better backcourts in the league. DJ Horne, a 6’1" senior, averages 15.7 per game and is the reigning ACC Player of the Week. Casey Morsell and Jayden Taylor are good complimentary options on the perimeter, while big 6’9” DJ Burns can create tough matchups given his bulk.

The Wolfpack have turned to senior Michael O’Connell to come in and run point the past few games. That move has allowed Horne to have more scoring opportunities off the ball and it’s a lineup maneuver Capel thinks is working for his counterpart, Kevin Keatts.

“I think it’s made them faster,” Capel said of the lineup switch. “O’Connell is a tough kid. He’s fast, tough, competitive, he’s smart both offensively and defensively, and just has given them even more pace and kind of helped put these guys back in their natural positions.

O’Connell has notched 11 assists and six steals over the past two games with him in the starting five, which has helped allow Horne to net 25 points per game during those two contests.

Despite NC State having the better conference record, Pitt is the team with the higher ranking in the NET. This potential win could be valuable for the Panthers, depending on whether or not the Wolfpack can climb back into the top-75, as they remain just on the outside of that threshold on Wednesday morning.

North Carolina State has long been a thorn in Pitt’s side. The Wolfpack own a 21-4 all-time record over Pitt, though the Panthers have won two in a row in the series, including a 68-60 victory in Raleigh last season. Pitt is 4-2 on the road and will look to keep that going for another night. The Panthers have played better of late, and Capel believes his team with only one senior is catching on as to what it takes to be a winning team.

“You have to learn how to compete at a different level, taking care of yourself off the court, the attention of detail to scouting,” Capel said of his team’s play of late. “All of those things I just think are really, really important. Our guys are doing a better job of learning how to do those things more consistently and learning how to play harder more consistently.”