CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va — Pitt takes on Virginia today in an ACC Coastal clash. The Panthers come into this game with a 5-4 record, and win would give them bowl eligibility. Standing in their way are the Virginia Cavaliers. Virginia enters this game with a 3-6 record, but return some of their biggest weapons from last season, most notably quarterback Brennan Armstrong.

FIRST QUARTER

Pitt 7, Virginia 0 14:55

UP — MJ Devonshire 29 yard intrception return

On the first first play of the game, the Pitt pass rush brought some pressure on Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong. The veteran signal caller floated a pass, and Pitt junior cornerback MJ Devonshire stepped in front of the pass and turned on the jets for a touchdown. It was the second pick six of the year for the Aliquippa standout, following in the footsteps of ALiquippa and Pitt great Darrelle Revis, who recorded that back in 2006.

Pitt 14, Virginia 0 14:44

UP — Marquis Williams 39-yard interception return

On the second play of the game, Armstrong floated another pass and Marquis Williams took it to the house. It was his second pick six of the season as well. Pitt is up 14-0 just :16 seconds into the game.

Pitt 21, Virginia 0 8:04

UP — Israel Abanikanda 1-yard run

Following a Virginia punt, the Pitt offense put together an 8-play 63 yard drive. The possession was highlighted by a 37-yard sideline pass from Kedon Slovis to Bub Means. Abanikanda finished off the drive with a 1-yard plunge. It was his 17th rushing touchdown of the season, which ties him for fourth most in school history for a single season with Dion Lewis.

Pitt 28, Virginia 2:33

UP — Bub Means 31-yard pass from Kedon Slovis

Pitt got to Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong on third down with a sack by John Morgan. That play forced a punt, and Pitt's offense got it rolling quickly. Slovis hit Wayne for a key 17-yard pickup on third down. He later then found Means for a 31-yard touchdown. It was the first touchdown of the season for Means, who used his athleticism to go up and get the pass.

HALFTIME

The second quarter was about penalties and missed chances for Pitt. The Panthers could have expanded their lead a few times, but some holding penalties got them behind the sticks on multiple of possessions. Kedon Slovis had a wide open Jared Wayne for an easy third down conversion late in the half, but Wayne slipped and the Panthers settled for a field goal attempt. Ben Sauls' attempted a season-long 53-yard kick, and it had the led, but it hit off the left upright.

Despite the offense not connecting in the second quarter, the defense stood tall. Virginia had 60 yards of offense in the first half. They punted the ball on five straight possessions after the two defensive touchdowns by Pitt, and they settled for a field goal attempt just before halftime. That kick missed left. Pitt preserved the first half shutout and the Panthers will get the ball to start the second half.

THIRD QUARTER

Pitt 31, Virginia 0 7:21

UP — Ben Sauls 25-yard field goal

Pitt's offense has struggled since the first quarter, but found a little rhythm on their second drive after halftime. The Panthers went 10 plays for 54 yards, but had to settle for a Ben Sauls field goal once they got deep inside of Virginia territory. The drive was highlighted by a 22-yard catch from Means, and a 23-yarder from Wayne. Kedon Slovis has looked better than he had earlier in the season, and is currently 11-of-19 for 176 yards and a touchdown on the afternoon.

Pitt 31, Virginia 7 3:48

UVA — Malachi Fields 9-yard pass from Brennan Armstrong

The Virginia offense finally had a sustained drive for the first time al game, though it was aided by some Pitt penalties. On the first play of the drive Armstrong hit Billy Kemp for a 20-yard gain. Eventually the veteran QB hit Malachi Field on a beautiful fade route for a score to make it 31-7. On the possession, Pitt lost senior defensive end John Morgan for the game, who threw a punch and was ejected as part of an offsetting penalty with a UVA player.

FOURTH QUARTER

Pitt 34, Virginia 7 8:21

UP — Sauls 27-yard field goal

The Pitt offense looked to be in ball control mode on this possession. The Panthers took 5:48 off the clock with a 14-play 54-yard drive. Pitt ran the ball primarily, with Abanikanda taking the majority of the carries. The junior running back went over 100 yards for the game and broke off a 13-yard run along the way. Abanikanda has 24 carries for 121 yards and a touchdown on the afternoon. Pitt's drive sputtered in the red zone, and they had to settle for three points.

Pitt 37, Virginia 7 2:23

UP — Sauls 39-yard field goal

More of the same for Pitt on that drive. The goal was to drain clock, and they did. Pitt took off another 4 minutes and extended the lead to 30 points. This one is all but over, Pitt is 6-4.