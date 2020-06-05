Pitt picked up its 15th commitment for the class of 2021 this afternoon when Stephon Hall decided to make the move. Hall is a 6'2" and 165-pound safety out of nearby Monaca (PA). He stars for Central Valley High School and helped lead his team to a Class-3A WPIAL title this season. Hall posted 10 rushing touchdowns on offense, while racking up 108 tackles, three interceptions, and 21 pass deflections on defense.

Pitt became the first Division-1 program to offer Hall back on December 7th. Since that time, Hall has racked up 18 offers overall including ones from Boston College, Syracuse, and West Virginia. Hall was at Pitt back on January 18th for a junior day, but the COVID-19 pandemic did not allow for him to take more.

With the pledge from Hall, Pitt now has 15 commitments overall for the class of 2021. He is the second safety in the class joining Javon McIntyre of Philadelphia. Pitt enters the 2020 season with Damar Hamlin as a senior and Paris Ford as a redshirt junior, who is a strong candidate to leave early for the NFL after flirting with the idea this year. Given those two departures and some unproven depth behind them, it is still possibly Pitt could find a third safety in this class as well.



Hall is now the second WPIAL prospect in the class of 2021, as he joins West Mifflin standout Nahki Johnson. The Panthers remain active in the recruitment of fellow local stars like Elliot Donald, Derrick Davis, and Dorien Ford as well.