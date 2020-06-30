Panther-lair - Pitt lands Trey Andersen

I want to thank @CoachTimSalem , @CoachBorbs and @CoachDuzzPittFB for this unbelievable opportunity to play @Pitt_FB ! PITT IS IT! #H2P #PITT2L1TT HAIL TO PITT!!! pic.twitter.com/mkdXO2H6LO

Pitt picked up a verbal commitment from Trey Andersen earlier this evening. Andersen is a 6'6" and 250-pound tight end out of Eagle Mountain (UT). He was originally a member of the 2019 BYU recruiting class, but never signed with the Cougars and opted to serve a mission as a member of the Church of Latter Day Saints.

Andersen picked up an offer from Pitt back on June 25th. He has also received offers from California and Utah State as well. The Utah tight end is still serving his mission which will end in November. He has intentions on signing his letter of intent in December.

Back in high school, Andersen had a productive senior season for Lehi High School. He caught 28 passes for 487 yards and scored two touchdowns. Andersen's commitment for Pitt comes at a position of need. He is the 18th member of the 2021 recruiting class, and he is also the first tight end in the class.

Pitt has had trouble in recent years locking down a high school tight end commitment. The Panthers have brought in a graduate transfer in each of the past four off-seasons to help man the position. Andersen's commitment should help stabilize the position, and it's possible the coaching staff looks to take a second tight end in this cycle.