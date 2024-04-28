The Pitt football program secured a pledge out of the transfer portal on Sunday as Jaremiah Anglin Jr. committed to the Panthers. Anglin is a 6-foot-1 and 185-pound defensive back who spent the 2023 season with Kentucky. He redshirted in his long season in Lexington and will come to Pittsburgh with four years to play.

Anglin's commitment comes one day after MJ Devonshire, a one-time Kentucky defensive back who transferred to Pitt, was drafted into the NFL.

Anglin was a three-star recruit in the class of 2023 and a player Pitt had previously recruited. He had taken an official visit to Pitt last June, but ended up committing to Kentucky in August. The three-star prospect had a grouping of six finalists that included Auburn, Jackson State, Kentucky, Oklahoma, UCF, and Pitt.

Anglin is originally from Lake Wales (FL) and helped lead his team to a 15-0 state championship season his senior year. He recorded 62 tackles, eight interceptions, and five forced fumbles. Anglin also caught 19 passes for 293 yards and three scores as a high school senior.

The addition of Anglin currently sets Pitt at 86 scholarship players for next season, one over the 85-man limit. There has been a fair amount of turnover with the roster since spring ball has ended, with seven Pitt players hitting the transfer portal including Antonio Camon, Solomon DeShields, Dorien Ford, Dayon Hayes, Cole Mitchell, Israel Polk, and Christian Veilleux.

Anglin Jr. is the first transfer portal pickup for Pitt in the spring session, but is the 13th transfer to join the roster this offseason. Pitt previously welcomed in 12 players out of the transfer portal at the end of the 2023 season and prior to the start of spring ball.

The Panthers should still expect to see some further movement this offseason. The transfer portal closes on Tuesday April 30, so there are still two more days for players to leave their current school. There is not a timeline for a commitment once they are in the portal, but the cutoff to get in there is Tuesday.

As for pickup of Anglin Jr. and where he fits is pretty simple. The Pitt coaches were very high on him as a high school prospect and quickly pounced on him in the portal. He should immediately factor into the rotation at cornerback where the Panthers look to replace both starting positions.