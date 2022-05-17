Pitt lands transfer guard from Marquette

Jeff Capel landed another piece for the 2022-23 roster on Tuesday when Marquette guard Greg Elliot announced that he will be transferring to Pitt.

Elliott’s decision came in the wake of his official visit to Pitt last weekend.

“The visit was really cool,” Elliot told Panther-Lair.com after the visit. “I spent a lot of time with Coach Capel and I got to see what the campus had to offer. We had a lot of good conversations about how I would fit into their offense and what they need from me if I were to come to Pitt.”

Elliott signed with Marquette as a three-star guard prospect out of Detroit in the class of 2017 and played four seasons over the past five years with the Golden Eagles, missing his sophomore year due to injury.

In those four seasons, Elliott shot 44.8% from the floor and 40.9% from three while averaging 5.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. This past season, he played in 28 games and averaged 7.0 points and 2.0 rebounds per game. He scored 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting - including 6-of-9 from three - in a loss against UCLA in December and followed that with an 18-point game in a loss at Xavier. He also hit double figures in wins over DePaul (25 points on 7-of-11 shooting) and Villanova (5-of-8 from the floor, 4-of-6 from three) and losses to UConn (17 points, 3-of-6 from three) and Butler (13 points).

“They are telling me that they are going to need a lot of perimeter shooting and they know I have shot it well in the past so they want me to bring that to Pitt,” Elliot told Panther-Lair.com. “They also told me they think I could bring in some veteran leadership with me being an older guard. They think I could mesh well with (Nelly) Cummings. They would want me and Cummings to make life a lot easier on big John (Hugley) down low.”

Elliott is the sixth addition to Pitt’s roster this offseason and the third transfer to join the Panthers. Colgate guard Nelly Cummings and Iowa State wing Blake Hinson previously committed to Pitt as transfers, while Capel also added a JUCO commitment from center Fede Federiko and high school forwards Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham.

With those six additions in place, Pitt is currently set to have 11 of its 13 scholarship spots filled for the coming season.