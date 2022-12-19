Maverick Gracio, a 6'5" and 225-pound defensive end from Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach announced he committed to Pitt on Monday morning. Gracio is a three-star prospect and came to Pittsburgh for an official visit from over the weekend.

Pitt head Pat Narduzzi tweeted out four times on Sunday that Pitt picked up a commitment, and with Gracio making his decision public he joins fellow 2023 prospect Israel Polk and Penn State transfer Christian Veilleux as the known commitments from over the weekend.

Gracio had a highly productive senior year for Cardinal Newman. He helped his team to an 11-1 record and recorded an astonishing 22 sacks in 12 games as a senior. Gracio had previously been committed to Kent State, but a late push by Pitt had him reconsider his options.

Pitt initially recruited Gracio following his junior season. He earned an offer from Pitt assistant coach Charlie Partridge in January, but the Panthers cooled on him. Partridge did maintain contact with him throughout his senior year and 're-offered' the standout defensive end on December 1st. From that moment on, he seemed like a strong Pitt lean.

“I’m swaying towards Pitt right now<" Gracio told Panther-Lair.com earlier this month. "I’m still in disbelief about it because I’ve been really working hard to get that Power Five offer. When I went up there, I thought it was beautiful, I loved it, I love how they run things. I have nothing but good things to say about Pitt.”

Gracio had visited Pitt last January, and returned over the weekend for a second time and clearly saw enough to make his commitment. Gracio had additional offers from Illinois, Purdue, and South Florida as well.

Gracio becomes the 17th member of Pitt's 2023 recruiting class. As usual, he joins a strong contingent of players from Florida. He is one of seven players currently committed to Pitt from The Sunshine State. Gracio is expected to sign with Pitt on Wednesday.