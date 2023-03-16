Pitt added another commitment to the 2024 recruiting class this week when Worthington (Oh.) Thomas Worthington defensive tackle Francis Brewu picked the Panthers.

Brewu visited Pitt on Tuesday for the Panthers’ first practice of spring camp and committed on Wednesday. His commitment came less than two months after he attended Pitt’s Junior Day on Jan. 31. The coaching staff offered him during that visit, and that made a big impression on the 6’1” 273-pound prospect.

“I was hoping for one,” Brewu told Panther-Lair.com after the visit. “My coach said they really like me as a player so I knew there was that possibility but I was extremely excited because Pitt is definitely one of my dream schools.”

Brewu picked Pitt from a list of 17 scholarship offers, including Duke, Iowa State, Minnesota, Northwestern and a host of G5 schools.

He was impressed with Pitt defensive line coach Charlie Partridge during his January visit, and he watched Partridge in action on Tuesday.

“They are just a great team defensively,” he said in January. “Coach Partridge is an amazing coach and he has developed players that are very similar to me that have excelled. The type of system they play fits me perfectly because their D-line has a lot of freedom and is meant to get vertical penetration with stopping the run and getting to the passer.”

Brewu is the fifth recruit in the class of 2024 to commit to Pitt, joining fellow defensive tackle Jahsear Whittington, running back Juelz Goff, receiver Ric’Darious Farmer and defensive end Ty Yuhas.