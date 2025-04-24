Pitt lands North Carolina transfer CB Zion Ferguson

Pitt forward Papa Amadou Kante has decided to leave the transfer portal and stay with the Panthers.
Former Pitt offensive lineman Moritz Schmoranzer has found a new home at Appalachian State.
2026 three-star running back Christian Lawrence has included Pitt among his top six schools.
The spring transfer portal window for college basketball closed at midnight. How does Pitt look?
The 2025 NFL Draft is here. There are a handful of Pitt Panthers who are in the mix to hear their names called.
