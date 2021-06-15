Pitt lands New York WR Copeland

One of Pitt’s top receiver targets in the 2022 class came to campus for an official visit this past weekend, and on Tuesday, Addison Copeland announced his commitment to the Panthers.

Copeland, 6’3” 190, left Pitt without committing but made his decision on Sunday. A former Rutgers commit, he chose the Panthers over offers from Boston College, BYU, Indiana, Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina and Syracuse.

Copeland started his June official visit tour with a trip to Rutgers and was planning future visits to Boston College and South Carolina before making his commitment.

“Pitt is definitely - I wasn’t really considering Pitt because I wasn’t really talking to them at first - but after seeing the facility and stuff, I’m definitely considering them,” Copeland told Panther-Lair.com after taking his official visit.

The No. 5 prospect and the No. 1 receiver in the state of New York for the 2022 class, Copeland joins fellow Empire State standout Jimmy Scott, who also committed to the Panthers after visiting this past weekend.

He is the first receiver to commit to Pitt for this year’s class.