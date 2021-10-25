Pitt lands New Jersey LB Louis

Pitt added another piece to the 2022 recruiting class on Monday when Kyle Louis committed to the Panthers.

Louis, a 6’0” 200-pound athlete at East Orange (NJ), flipped to Pitt from Temple, where he committed in June when he chose the Owls over offers from Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Maryland, Buffalo, Kent State, Marshall and UMass.

A three-star prospect, Louis is ranked as an “athlete” but he projects to play outside linebacker in college. East Orange has played seven games this season; according to MaxPreps, through six games Louis had recorded 73 tackles (12.2 tackles per game), 16 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and two forced fumbles.

He also scored three touchdowns on offense (one rushing, two receiving) and returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown.

Louis makes 12 commitments for Pitt in the class of 2022. He is the projected linebacker to commit to the Panthers, along with Denton (Tex.) three-star Marquan Pope.