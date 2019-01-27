Proud to announce that I will be playing my last season of college football at the University of Pittsburgh! #H2P pic.twitter.com/Y6Q1NoEVhD

Michigan graduate transfer Nolan Ulizio announced via twitter this evening that he will be completing his college eligibility at the University of Pittsburgh. He will have one year remaining and is immediately eligible to play for the Panthers in the 2019 season.

Ulizio just spent the past four years seasons playing for Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines. He won the starting right tackle job entering the 2017 season, and started the team’s first five games. Ulizio appeared in 18 games throughout his career in Michigan, and played in just four games during the 2018 season.

Out of high school, Ulizio was initially recruited by Pitt, but ultimately he choose Michigan. He had offers from Cincinnati, Connecticut, and Kentucky as well. Ulizio is a native of West Chester (OH), which is a suburb of Cincinnati. He played high school football for Lakota West H.S., the same school as Pitt redshirt freshman defensive tackle Tyler Bentley.

Ulizio will have a chance to earn immediate playing time for Pitt in 2019. After producing two 1,000-yard rushers a year ago, Pitt will have to replace four starting offensive linemen, including both tackle positions. Pitt only has three players that have starting experience among the offensive linemen. Ulizio will likely be set to compete with current tackles Gabe Houy, Jerry Drake, and Carter Warren for playing time.

Ulizio’s commitment also marks the third straight season that Pitt has brought in a graduate transfer to help with the depth on the offensive line. In 2017, Pitt landed a transfer from Brandon Hodges from Texas. For the 2018 season, Pitt leaned on Kent State transfer Stefano Millin to be the team’s starting right tackle.