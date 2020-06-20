Panther-lair - Pitt lands Miami (OH) transfer Nike Sibande

After signing a top-20 recruiting class, it had appeared Jeff Capel's roster was set for the 2020-21 season. Pitt had one more scholarship to use, but it was assumed it would sit vacant for the year. That all changed on Saturday afternoon as it was announced Pitt picked up a commitment from Miami (OH) transfer Nike Sibande.

Sibande averaged 13.9 points for the Redhawks this past season, while pulling down 5.9 rebounds and dishing out 1.7 in 31 games of action. He averaged 16.1 points as a sophomore, and 15.1 as a freshman.

Sibande was a highly sought out player once he announced his intention to transfer. Pitt reached out initially, but he released a top-five that included Alabama, Arkansas, Georgetown, Georgia, and Xavier. Pitt was seemingly out of the race, but stuck in the recruitment and won out in the end.

“Nike is an experienced, skilled and productive player who will fit in well with the culture we are building here at Pitt,” said head coach Jeff Capel in a release this afternoon. “He is an outstanding athlete who loves to compete and has a scorers’ mentality. We look forward to having him in the program and working with him as he continues to develop on and off the court.”

It appears Sibande is a sit-one and play-one transfer, so he would need a waiver to be eligible for this upcoming season. He joins a touted recruiting class that features four-stars William Jeffress, John Hugley, along with Noah Collier, Femi Odukale, and Max Amadasun. Delaware transger Ithiel Horton is also set to be eligible this season as part of Capel's roster makeover.