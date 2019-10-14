The Pitt basketball program received some good news this evening as Max Amadasun gave his verbal commitment to Jeff Capel. Amadasun officially visited Pitt over the weekend and opted to end his recruitment right away following that trip.

Amadasun is a three-star prospect and chose Pitt over offers from St. John's, Penn State, Rhode Island, and Saint Louis. He plays his high school basketball for Our Savior New Lutheran, a basketball powerhouse in the Bronx (NY). Amadasun also plays AAU for NY Lightning, a top program in the New York City region.

He had been hearing from Pitt for some time, and that long-standing relationship helped lead to his commitment. Amadasun spoke to Panther-Lair.com back in May about his relationship with Pitt.

“Coach Tim O’Toole talks with me frequently, and I have talked to coach (Jeff) Capel a few times,” he said. “My relationship with them is great, our conversations are always good.”

He becomes the second recruit for Pitt in the class of 2020, joining forward Noah Collier. Amadasun's 6'10" frame will instantly add a much-needed shot-blocking and rebounding presence in the middle.

“I’m 6’10” and about 245 (pounds). I play power forward and center,” he said during that May interview. “I like to play around the rim - I block shots on the defensive end and rebound well as well. I can also run the floor and finish in transition and I have a developing post game with a solid mid-range jump-shot."

Pitt's recruiting class could be receiving another addition later this week, as four-star forward John Hugley is set to make his decision. Pitt is perceived leader in that recruitment. Pitt is also working on guys like Earl Timberlake, R.J. Davis, and Josh Hall. For now however, a class anchored by Collier and Amadasun is a strong start for Capel, and should provide a get foundation for the rest of the 2020 recruiting class.