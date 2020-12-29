Panther-lair - Pitt lands M.J. Devonshire as a transfer

A former WPIAL standout is coming back to western Pa., as Kentucky cornerback M.J. Devonshire is transferring to Pitt.

Devonshire joins the Panthers after spending two seasons with the Wildcats.

A four-star prospect at Aliquippa, Devonshire ranked as the No. 6 overall prospect in the state for the class of 2019 and the No. 32 cornerback recruit in the nation. He chose Kentucky on Signing Day in February 2019 after a decorated high school career that included being named TribLive HSN Boys Athlete of the Year.

Devonshire’s senior season saw him lead Aliquippa to the PIAA Class AAA state championship in football, and he followed that by helping the Quips’ hoops team reach the WPIAL playoffs before he closed his career with a pair of gold medals at the PIAA track championships.

He recorded eight interceptions and scored 24 total touchdowns over the course of his high school career.

At Kentucky, Devonshire appeared in three games as a true freshman in 2019 and nine games as a redshirt freshman this past season. He recorded one tackle and one pass breakup in 2020 while playing 76 snaps on defense, according to Pro Football Focus.

Devonshire (5’11” 182) will join a Pitt secondary looking for additional numbers after losing two safeties and a cornerback from the 2020 roster. At cornerback, the Panthers will return Marquis Williams and A.J. Woods, who saw extended playing time this past season, as well as Damarri Mathis, who started in 2019 but missed the 2020 season due to injury.

If Devonshire moves to safety, he’ll be part of the battle to replace Damar Hamlin and Paris Ford, although Pitt does return Erick Hallett and Brandon Hill at those spots.

The Panthers also signed cornerbacks Khalil Anderson, Tamarion Crumpley and Noah Biglow in the 2021 recruiting class, as well as safeties Stephon Hall, Javon McIntyre and Phillip O’Brien.