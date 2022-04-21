Pitt lands junior college forward Fede Federiko

Jeff Capel added another piece to his roster on Thursday as junior college forward Fede Federiko committed to Pitt. Federiko is a 6'11" forward originally from Finland. He comes to Pitt with three years of eligibility remaining.

He played this past season at Northern Oklahoma College in the junior college ranks where he averaged 11.7 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. Federiko also averaged just under two blocks per game.

He was an NJCAA All-America honorable mention and was named to the Region 2 All-Freshman Team and the All-Region first team, and Region2Athletics.com named him the freshman of the year.

Federiko is familiar to the Pittsburgh region. He previously attended First Love Christian Academy in Washington (PA). The 6'11" forward was also committed to play for West Virginia for a time, but has since reopened his commitment from the Mountaineers.

Last weekend, Federiko took an official visit to Pittsburgh. He followed that trip up with one to South Carolina. Bradley, Fordham, and Vermont were among some of his other suitors.

Federiko's commitment now gives Pitt eight scholarship players for next season. He joins fellow newcomers Nelly Cummings and Blake Hinson, along with returning players John Hugley, Jamarius Burton, William Jeffress, Nate Santos, and Nike Sibande.

Pitt now has five open scholarships to fill before the start of next season. Jeff Capel and his staff have already hosted 2022 local guard Adou Thiero and Ohio State transfer Meechie Johnson for visits earlier this week. Over the weekend, the staff is also expected to play host to UConn transfer forward Akok Akok as well as 2022 prospects Guillermo Díaz and Jorge Diaz.