The Pitt basketball program filled an important need today as the Panthers picked up a commitment from Cam Corhen, a 6-foot-10 and 235-pound forward out of the transfer portal, who visited Pittsburgh over the weekend. He posted his commitment, along with Joe Tipton of On3, on Instagram on Monday morning.

Corhen spent the past two seasons at ACC foe Florida State and will join the Pitt program with two years to play. He averaged 9.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game this past season. The sophomore totaled 21.5 minutes per game on a Florida State team that normally played a deep rotation under Leonard Hamilton. Corhen recorded 14 double-figure scoring game this past season, including a season-high 25 points against Pitt at the Petersen Events Center back on March 5th.

He will come to Pitt looking to fill a significant role. The Panthers saw their starting center from the past two seasons, Federiko Federiko, hit the transfer portal after the conclusion of this past year. Corhen’s addition should help solidify some experience inside, while likely upgrading from the lack of scoring Federiko provided.

Corhen has plenty of game experience at the ACC level. In his two seasons with the Seminoles, he appeared in 50 career games and started 33 of them. He will likely help form a center duo with Guillermo Diaz Graham, who is expected to return to Pitt for a third season.

The addition of Corhen was likely aided by the return of sophomore point guard, Jaland Lowe. Both Corhen and Lowe hail from the Houston Hoops AAU program and there is a connection already in place.

The roster situation become a little more clear following this most recent commitment. Pitt is set to return Lowe and Ishmael Leggett officially, while the expectations is that Zack Austin, the Diaz Graham twins, along with redshirt freshmen Papa Amadou Kante and Marlon Barnes.

If you factor in the two-man 2024 recruiting class of Brandin Cummings and Andy Ndiaye plus Corhen addition, then the Panthers sit with 10 scholarship players for next season, meaning Jeff Capel can still add three more. In addition to Corhen, Pitt also played host to Houston transfer Damian Dunn over the weekend as well.