Pitt lands four-star guard

Pitt’s 2022 recruiting class got off to a huge start on Friday when four-star guard Judah Mintz announced his commitment to the Panthers.

Mintz is the first recruit to commit to Pitt in the class, and he’s a big one for Jeff Capel and company. The Oak Hill Academy standout ranks No. 103 overall and No. 20 among shooting guards in the class of 2022. He chose Pitt over offers from Florida, Georgetown, LSU, Marquette, Maryland, Northwestern, Penn State, Seton Hall, South Carolina, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, among others.

Mintz took an official visit to Pitt two weeks ago and checked out Georgetown and Penn State since then, but the visit with the Panthers made a strong impression.

“It was pretty cool,” Mintz told Panther-Lair.com after the visit. “A lot different than I expected and a lot better than I expected with the city of Pittsburgh itself.”

When he gets to Pitt, Mintz should fit in with the Panthers as a shooting guard - where there will be an opening after Nike Sibande leaves the program following this season. Capel told Mintz during the official visit that his game should be ideal for what Pitt needs in the 2022-23 season.

“Just being able to be a playmaking guard and have an opportunity to play early,” Mintz said of what the Pitt coach was selling him on over the weekend. "I’d be able to play and have the opportunity to play my game and not try to change anything I do.”