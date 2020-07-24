Panther-lair - Pitt lands four-star Elliot Donald

One of Pitt's top targets in the 2021 class has picked the Panthers, as Pat Narduzzi and his staff landed a commitment today from Elliot Donald.

A 6'3" 255-pound four-star defensive lineman from Central Catholic, Donald chose Pitt over an impressive offer sheet that includes programs like Penn State, LSU, Michigan, and more. He checks in as the No. 82 overall recruit in the nation by Rivals.com, the No. 7 defensive tackle prospect and the No. 5 player in the state of Pennsylvania.

Donald was offered by Pitt in November of 2018 and he has been a priority recruit for the program since. Not only is Donald a top player in Pitt's backyard, he is, of course, also the nephew of Pitt-great and Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald.

The younger Donald has been towards the very top of Pitt's wish list for some time, and the coaching staff has made sure he has known that throughout the recruiting process. He was the first recruit to view Pitt's new uniforms before the official reveal last spring, and that was just one of the tactics the staff used to show him that he was a top priority.

Donald is the second-highest ranked player to commit to Narduzzi since he took over the Pitt program in 2015. Paris Ford was the only other top-100 talent Narduzzi has landed. Donald is also the second four-star recruit in the current 2021 class as he joins fellow WPIAL defensive line standout Nahki Johnson.

Pitt now has 18 commitments in the class, but landing Donald is a huge win on the recruiting trail. The WPIAL has four players ranked among Rivals.com's top 10 players in the state, and Pitt now has commitments from two of them in Donald and Johnson. The Panthers remain in contention for Gateway linebacker Derrick Davis, who has Pitt in his group of seven finalists, as well as Dorien Ford, a defensive tackle from Baldwin. With 18 commitments, the Pitt coaches still have work to do, as this class could take as many as 24 or 25 players.