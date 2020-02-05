Rashad Battle was at one time committed to Maryland. When he backed off that commitment, some felt he would stay home and go to Georgia Tech.

North Carolina State was involved. Virginia Tech hung around. But it is Pittsburgh that landed the long, rangy four-star defensive back from Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside.

"Pitt has been recruiting me hard since they offered in spring of 2019," said Battle. "I’ve been considering them, but I wasn’t taking it serious because I never took a visit there.

"My visit [over the weekend] was hands down the best visit I’ve had. Official or unofficial visits — it was the best — period. Everything there just fit me as a person and as a football player. I couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

"Things that set Pitt apart from NC State was the NFL access and the city being just like, if not better than Atlanta Is what sealed the deal for me. Football will take care of its self that’s not my concerns, but I could mostly definitely see my self living there.

"I knew halfway through the visit that Pitt the school was it for me. The official visit sealed the deal for me. That was all I needed to make my decision.

"This process was mostly definitely a rollercoaster for sure. So many highs. So many lows. I think people take it for granted. If I could do it again, I’d do it 100 more times.

"I told the Pitt coaches of my decision Monday night and I feel relieved knowing that I’m going to Pitt, and knowing I’m going with familiar faces."