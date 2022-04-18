Pitt lands forward Hinson out of the transfer portal

Pitt has added a second piece to the roster for the 2022-23 season.

Iowa State forward Blake Hinson told Panther-Lair.com that he intends to transfer to Pitt. The decision came after Hinson spent the weekend in Pittsburgh for an official visit.

“I really like the coaches and I had a great experience on my visit,” Hinson said.

A four-star power forward prospect in the class of 2018, Hinson signed with Ole Miss and made an immediate impact for the Rebels. He started 58 games over his first two seasons in Oxford and averaged 9.1 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 40% from the floor, 33.3% from three and 49.7% from inside the arc.

Hinson’s sophomore year was his best. He averaged 10.1 points and 4.6 rebounds while playing 31.1 minutes per game. But he left Ole Miss after that season and transferred to Iowa State. He didn’t play during the 2020-21 season due to injury and decided to transfer prior to the 2021-22 season.

Now he’s looking forward to joining Pitt as as versatile wing who could play either forward position.

“I think they like my experience,” he said. “They like the fact that I’m a team guy that fits their system.

“The fact that I play multiple positions is a plus.”

Hinson is the second transfer to join Pitt this offseason. The Panthers previously landed guard Nelly Cummings as a transfer from Colgate. The staff now has five open scholarship spots for the 2022-23 roster. A power forward, a backup center and a shooter rank high among the remaining priorities.