Pitt lands first 2024 commitment in Rivals250 DL Jahsear Whittington

Pat Narduzzi and the Pittsburgh Panthers now have their first commitment of the 2024 class. Rivals250 defensive lineman Jahsear Whittington took a visit to Pitt just a few days ago but he heard everything he needed to hear to pull the trigger on his commitment.

"I picked Pittsburgh because I have a great relationship with coach Partridge," Whittington said. "He loves me and I love him. When I talked to him on my visit, he compared me to their All-American defensive tackle Calijah Kancey. He said he wasn't the biggest but he could really move. He said like he likes quick guys, not the 6-foot-5 guys who really can't move. That showed me how much he liked me. That really opened my eyes to his playing and what he wants his players on his defense. I could tell he knew I fit that criteria.

"After I left the visit, my coach and I talked and he said the Pitt coaches really wanted me," he said. "My mother and father thought everything there made sense.

"It was major for me knowing that their facility is connected with the Pittsburgh Steelers," said Whittington. "Being connect to a NFL team at all times played a big part. You've got guys like TJ Watt, one of the best pass rushers in the league there. As a defensive guy, I might be able to see the out on the practice field and learn some gems from them. I'm going to see how the next level is and I'll still be playing college football.

"I was with Javon McIntyre during our visit and then I texted him to let him know the good news," he said. "He told me I was first on coach Partridge's board when I first got there."