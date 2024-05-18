Pitt just picked up a commitment from Elijah Dotson, a 6-foot-2 and 175-pound cornerback prospect in the class of 2025, as announced his decision moments ago. He checks in as three-star prospect according to Rivals.com and is the 10th ranked player in the state of Michigan.

Dotson stars as a two-way player for l, and is even listed as a wide receiver by Rivals, but will come to Pitt to work as a defensive back. Pitt was the first school to offer Dotson back in January of 2023 and he holds 21 of them overall. The three-star prospect claimed additional offers from the likes of Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

Dotson’s most recent visit to Pitt was back in March and it was a trip that reaffirmed all the things he liked about the program.

“I had a great time,” Dotson told Panther-Lair.com in a previous interview after his visit. “There was good hospitality, they welcomed me and my family.”

Pitt cornerbacks coach Archie Collins is a Michigan native like Dotson. He led the charge in this recruitment, and the two have built up a strong bond.

“He’s from Detroit, so he understands where I’m coming from and the city that I’m from,” Dotson said in March. “We have a great relationship and we continue to build it. He keeps in contact, he’s been consistent, honest, and that’s all I ask for.”

Dotson had a productive season in 2023 as a junior while attending UD Jesuit. He notched 68 tackles and three interceptions and also produced 43 receptions for over 1,600 yards and 18 touchdowns on offense.

The commitment of Dotson now gives Pitt six commitments in the class of 2025, and he is the third one to commit this week. The Panthers picked up a pair of commitments on Monday: Tony Kinsler, a wide receiver from Florida and also Shep Turk, an offensive linemen from Pittsburgh. Pitt is expected to host over 30 uncommitted official visitors next month, which will likely add to the commitment list.