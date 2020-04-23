Pitt is having a little run of commitments here in the month of April and it continued tonight with a commitment from Terrence Rankl, a 6'5" and 275-pound offensive linemen out of Washington High School in Massillon (OH).

Rankl helped lead his team to a 14-1 record during the 2019 season. Washington came up short in the Ohio Division II state finals, He commits to Pitt over additional offers from Arizona State, Kentucky, Purdue, and others. Rankl is graded as a three-star prospect and is rated as the 30th best recruit in the state of Ohio.

Pitt played host to Rankl back in January for a junior day when the basketball team played host to North Carolina. Pitt then offered Rankl a few months later. He has some familiarity with Pitt as Washington High School frequents a lot of Pitt's team camps in the summer months. He also took in a football game during the 2019 season as well.

The Ohio linemen spoke with Panther-Lair.com back in March and he received the news about his offer that came directly from Pat Narduzzi himself. "I got a call from Archie Collins, who is my area recruiter and he got me on the phone with Coach Narduzzi and he said that he's a Northeast Ohio guy and he wants more Northeast Ohio guys to come to be a Pitt man," Rankl said in that March interview.

Rankl is the first Ohio recruit in the class for 2021, but the Pitt coaches had some success in their neighboring state during their 2020 recruiting efforts by netting commitments from Branson Taylor and Bangally Kamara.

Pitt is now up to seven commitments for the 2021 recruiting class. Virginia defensive end Trevion Stevenson committed yesterday, as did two other prospects who have yet to reveal themselves publicly. Pitt's 2021 recruiting class figures to be a big one for offensive linemen. Pitt has only signed two linemen in each of the past two classes, so this recruiting cycle may feature four or possible five offensive linemen.