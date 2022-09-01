While Pitt was preparing to take the field at Acrisure Stadium for the season opener against West Virginia Thursday night, the Panthers were also landing a commitment 400 miles away.

Hampton (Va.) Phoebus linebacker Jordan Bass announced his commitment to Pitt before his team’s season opener, giving the Panthers a verbal pledge from one of their top linebacker targets in the class of 2023.

Bass picked Pitt over offer from Boston College, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Duke, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Syracuse, Vanderbilt and more. He took two official visits in June, going to Virginia Tech June 10-12 and Pitt June 16-18.

“It was good. What stood out was the bond the players had with each other,” Bass told Panther-Lair.com after his visit. “When we were with our hosts, it was the whole team everywhere we went. It was always at least four people going to the same place, hanging out together.

“SirVocea Dennis was my host. I met on the unofficial and it was pretty cool hanging out with him [on the official visit]. He’s an interesting guy. I asked him about the lifestyle on campus and the education and how they help you out, and he said it should be pretty easy in school because of all the help they give you.”

At 6’3” and 205 pounds, Bass projects at the Star position in Pitt’s defense. He is the third linebacker to commit to the Panthers in this class, joining Pickerington (Oh.) Central’s Rasheem Biles and Leechburg’s Braylan Lovelace.