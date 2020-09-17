Panther-lair - Pitt lands Baldwin DT Ford

Pitt’s 2021 recruiting class got even more local talent on Thursday when Baldwin defensive lineman Dorien Ford committed to the Panthers.

Ford picked Pitt from an offer sheet that ran across the country and touched all five Power Five conferences, as Arizona, Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and West Virginia all offered him.

Ford ranks as the No. 25 defensive tackle prospect in the nation and the No. 12 overall recruit in the state of Pennsylvania. Ford’s commitment gives the Panthers 20 recruits in their 2021 class, which now ranks at No. 24 in the nation, according to Rivals.com.

Ford is the second defensive tackle prospect to pick Pitt this year, but at 6’5” and 285 pounds, Ford has the versatility to play as an interior lineman on either side of the ball; if he projects to offensive guard, he will strengthen an already strong offensive line class.

If he sticks on defense, Ford will join forces with Central Catholic four-star tackle Elliot Donald and West Mifflin four-star end Nahki Johnson to give Pitt its strongest WPIAL defensive class in recent memory. That follows the 2020 class when the Panthers landed the area’s top defensive lineman in Westinghouse end Dayon Hayes, who recorded two sacks in the first game of his college career last Saturday.

With Ford in the fold, Pitt has two remaining WPIAL targets on the board: Gateway safety Derrick Davis and North Allegheny tight end Khalil Dinkins.