For the second Thursday in a row, Pitt has added an offensive line commitment.

Last Thursday, Massillon (Oh.) Washington tackle Terrence Rankl committed to the Panthers. Today, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas guard Marco Fugar joined the class.

Fugar chose Pitt over offers from Maryland, Coastal Carolina, Colorado State and Appalachian State. He told Panther-Lair.com earlier this month that he was planning to take an official visit to Pitt in June.

“I really like Pitt,” Fugar said. “I like the coaches and the connections I have with them, how they keep up with me. I like the school overall. It’s a really nice program.”

Fugar, 6’4” 280, added that Pitt’s coaching staff showed more interest in him than any other school. His main recruiter with the Panthers is defensive line coach Charlie Partridge, who handles south Florida recruiting for Pitt, and he has also maintained regular contact with offensive line coach Dave Borbely.

Fugar and Rankl are Pitt’s first two offensive line commitments in the class of 2021; the Panthers are likely to take at least one and possibly two more linemen in what figures to be a large class for Pat Narduzzi and his staff.

Pitt signed two offensive linemen in each of the last two years: Branson Taylor and Michael Statham in the 2020 class and Liam Dick and Matthew Goncalves in 2019.

With Fugar on board, Pitt’s 2021 recruiting class has nine commitments. In addition to the two offensive linemen, the Panthers have also received commitments from defensive ends Nahki Johnson and Trevion Stevenson, receivers Jaden Bradley and Myles Alston, quarterback Nate Yarnell, running back Rodney Hammond and safety Javon McIntyre.