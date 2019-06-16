Pitt grabbed its first commitment from the big official visit weekend on Saturday, and it came from a big target in a nearby state.

Bangally Kamara, a 6’2” 193-pound prospect from Akron East High School, got the ball rolling as the Panthers’ first commitment of the weekend and the fourth overall in the class of 2020. He is ranked as a three-star safety prospect in the Rivals.com database, but Pitt projects him to play linebacker at the next level.

Kamara picked Pitt over nearly 30 offers, with Power Five scholarships from Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers and Syracuse.

He took an official visit to Cincinnati last week and had plans to visit Michigan next week, but Pitt apparently impressed him enough to get a verbal pledge.

Pitt offered Kamara in late January, and he previously visited Pittsburgh last September to watch the Panthers beat Georgia Tech at Heinz Field.

“I liked the city, the football team, the scheme that they play,” he told Panther-Lair.com after getting the offer. "I like the facilities, the facilities are really nice and everything they put in place for the players to be comfortable there.”