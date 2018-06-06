Pitt added some depth and experience to the tight end room this week when Arkansas graduate transfer Will Gragg committed to the Panthers.

Gragg comes to Pitt after spending three years with the Razorbacks. That included a redshirt year, so he will have two years to play with the Panthers.

“Our tight end room just got an immediate infusion of veteran talent with the addition of Will Gragg,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said in a press release. “He is a tremendously smart and tough competitor who will help us in the run and pass games. Will had a number of options following his graduation from Arkansas and we’re thrilled he picked Pitt to continue his academic and athletic careers.”

Gragg, a native of Arkansas, was the No. 4 tight end in the nation coming out of high school in the class of 2015, choosing Arkansas over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia and more. After deciding to transfer, Gragg heard from schools including Pitt, Baylor, Louisville, Memphis, Houston and Cal.

He took an official visit to Pitt earlier this spring and told Panther-Lair.com that the trip impressed him.

“The visit was way better than I expected,” he said. “I’ve never been to Pittsburgh before, so it was good to see the city, eat the food and meet the people, that kind of thing.”

Gragg is a key addition for Pitt this offseason. The Panthers’ tight end room has three players; two of them redshirted as freshman last season and the third, sophomore Tyler Sear, has one career catch.