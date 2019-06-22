Timothy Brown is a 6’4” and 265-pound defensive linemen out of Palm Beach Lakes High School in Florida. He took an official visit to Pittsburgh this weekend, and he did not leave town without committing. He was one of six recruits to commit during a very successful visit weekend for Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi and his coaching staff.

Brown checks in as a thee star and the 83rd ranked prospect in the state of Florida. He is also the 38th ranked strong-side defensive end in the class of 2020. Brown chose Pitt over a list of offers that included Florida, Florida State, Nebraska, and Syracuse among others. He recently visited Florida for a camp prior to coming to his Pitt official visit.

Brown’s position at the next level could really go either way. He has the ability to play defensive end, but he is in a position where he could add a few pounds and play defensive tackle. For now, he joins Samuel Williams and Emmanuel Belgrave in Pitt’s 2020 recruiting class as the only defensive linemen.

Brown is also the fourth recruit from the state of Florida joining Henry Parrish in addition to Belgrave and Williams. He is one of six recruits to commit this weekend, and the 12th player overall to pledge to Pitt this month alone.

Pitt’s recruiting class is starting to really take shape. The 2020 class is expected to be on the smaller side, so with 15 commitments before July, Pitt won’t have too much work to do in the way of recruiting new players heading into the regular season.

The key for the Pitt coaches will be to hang onto all of the June commitments this year. In the 2019 recruiting class, the Pitt coaches also had a big run of commitments, but failed to keep all them committed through signing day. The challenge this year will be to keep all of these players in the fold, and to also finish off the class strong. If today is any indication, it does appear the Pitt coaches have some momentum brewing.