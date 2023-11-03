Pitt head coach Jeff Capel landed the second commitment in the class of 2024 on Friday afternoon. Amdy Ndiaye a 6'10" post player, who is doing a prep year at Putnam Science in Connecticut, committed to the Panthers. Joe Tipton of On3.com first reported the commitment.

Ndiaye was previously a star high school player for Long Island Lutheran in New York prior to opting for a prep season. The 610" forward visited Pitt in October for an official. He also visited Rutgers, Saint Bonaventure, and Rhode Island before settling with Pitt. On his visit, Ndiaye got a full look at everything the school had to offer.

“I really learned that Pitt is a great school,” Ndiaye told Panther-Lair.com back in October. “I really like the vibe on campus and I like the vibe that the city of Pittsburgh has. The environment and people over there are really cool.

He also really connected with the coaching staff on the visit as well. Ndiaye could envision himself playing Pitt's style of basketball.

“After watching their practice, I now really understand why they recruited me," he said in October. "I would really be able to fit in with the type of style they play and they play five out and I am used to that. They play fast and they space really well which I like.”

Ndiaye becomes the second commitment for Pitt in the class of 2024. He joins Western Pennsylvania standout Brandin Cummings. The Panthers currently have 12 of the 13 available scholarships used for this season. Blake Hinson and Michael Huett are the only two seniors on the roster, so as of now Pitt would still have one scholarship to use for this recruiting class.

Given Pitt's activity in the transfer portal and how vital that has become in college basketball, Capel may stand pat with Cummings and Ndiaye as the lone two high school commitments and use the extra space for transfers.

The commitment of Ndiaye also adds another tall body to the Panthers roster. Ndiaye joins a front court that already features four players over 6'10" with multiple years of eligibility remaining in Federiko Federiko, Guillermo and Jorge Diaz Graham, and freshman Papa Amadou Kante, who is taking a redshirt this season.