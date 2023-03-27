Pitt picked up a second commitment on Monday morning as Zachary Crothers pledged to the Panthers. Crothers is a 6'4" and 235-pound defensive end out of Hollywood, Florida. He stars for Chaminade Madonna High School and helped lead his team to a 13-1 state championship season as a junior.

Crothers is an aggressive pass rusher who was recruited directly by Charlie Partridge, Pitt's defensive line coach and the area recruiter for South Florida. Crothers posted an impressive 24 tackles for loss and 15 sacks as a junior. He chose Pitt over additional offers from Indiana, Minnesota, Oregon State, and South Florida.

Crothers visited Pitt over the weekend for the first time. He received and offer from the Panthers back in January and quickly became one of Partridge's top defensive end targets in the class of 2024.

Pitt landed a commitment earlier this morning from three-star Ohio defensive back, Tayshawn Banks. Following both commitments, Pitt is now up to nine in the class of 2024. Pitt is off to a hot start on the recruiting trail and boasts a class currently in the top-15 of the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings.

Pitt's two Monday commitments join a group that already features four-stars Ric'Darious Farmer and Jahsear Whittington. Pitt also holds commitments from Francis Brewu, Jiavani Cooley, Juelz Goff, Eric Ingwerson, and Ty Yuhas.

Pitt's nine commitments on March 27th represents a recent trend for this program. Pitt only had one commitment at this time a year ago, and three in both the 2022 and 2021 classes. The nine early pledges is Pitt's largest start in recent memory.