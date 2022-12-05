The Pitt football program has secured its quarterback for the class of 2023. Ty Dieffenbach out of Agoura, California made the pledge to play for the Panthers just two days following a visit from Pitt offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr, who offered him on the spot. Dieffenbach checks in at 6'5" and 190 pounds.

Dieffenbach had been committed to UNLV, but announced his intention to decommit from the Rebels earlier this evening. The California product also held offers from Colorado, San Diego State, and Tulane.

Pitt had been in need of a 2023 quarterback following the decommitment of Kenny Minchey. The one-time anchor of the class opted to step away from his commitment to Pitt on November 14th, and committed to play for Notre Dame shortly thereafter.

The Pitt coaches explored plenty of options in the class of 2023 to find a new quarterback prospect just weeks ahead of signing day. They only offered two players since Minchey's decision, but Dieffenbach was a player the coaches seemed drawn to after watching his film. Cignetti visited Dieffenbach over the weekend, and the Panthers will likely bring in their new quarterback for an official visit this weekend.

Diffenbach battled through injuries his senior year, but threw for 4,153 yards and 48 touchdowns throughout his three year career for Agurora. He also rushed also rushed for 473 yards and six touchdowns in his career.

The news of Dieffenbach's commitment caps off a hectic day for Pitt and the quarterback position. Earlier this morning starting quarterback Kedon Slovis announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. Just hours later Pitt found his replacement by securing a commitment from Boston College transfer and Pittsburgh native Phil Jurkovec.

Diefffench is the second quarterback to commit to Pitt today, and there is a chance the Panthers remain active in pursuit of another quarterback to add to the roster ahead of the 2023 season. Pitt now has 14 commitments for the class of 2023. The Pitt coaches are expected to host multiple official visits over the next two weekends to help add to the class in the early signing period.