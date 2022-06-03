Pitt lands 2023 DB Shadarian Harrison

This weekend, the Pitt football program is playing host to 14 2023 recruits taking official visits and on Friday night the fireworks got going early. Pat Narduzzi tweeted out three commitments in the span of five minutes. Shadarian Harrison is one of those three commitments from Friday night's barrage.

Harrison checks in at 6'2" and 175-pounds and is listed as an athlete by Rivals.com. He projects to play defensive back at the next level, most likely as a cornerback. He starred for Kathleen High School last season, but will be at Lakeland High this season as a senior, the same high school program that produced Damarri Mathis.

The three-star defensive back has had a quiet recruitment to date and has not given many interviews. He visited Pitt back in March, and was a late addition to the official visitor list for this weekend.

Harrison holds over 20 scholarship offers total.Tennessee was the most recent school to offer him back on May 25th. He also holds additional power-five offers from the likes of Colorado, Illinois, Iowa State, Louisville, Nebraska, Oregon State, Vanderbilt, West Virginia.

Harrison was offered by Pitt way back on January 19th. Pitt safeties coach Cory Sanders works that region of Florida and was the one to deliver him the offer. In fact, Pitt was the first FBS program overall to offer the Florida standout. Since then, over 20 other programs followed Pitt's lead and that lasting relationship likely helped win out for the Panthers in the end.

There are 13 other players on this visit weekend, with two known commitments in Kenny Minchey and Zion Fowler. Two more players also committed at the same time Harrison did, and that news should break at any time. There is also the possibility of that number growing before the weekend ends.