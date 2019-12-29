The Pitt basketball program received big news late Sunday night as 2022 standout Jalen Hood-Schifino committed to Jeff Capel and the Panthers via his Instagram account.

Hood-Schifino is a 6'4" and 185-pound shooting guard out of Combine Academy in Charlotte (NC). He is originally a native of the Pittsburgh area before he transferred from Penn Hills to the North Carolina prep school. He is the nephew of former West Virginia standout Drew Schifino.

Landing a talented player like Hood-Schifino is quite a haul for Capel, and an unexpected one at that given the timing of the commitment late on a Sunday evening in December. He also held additional offers from Clemson, Florida, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, among others.

Hood-Schifino is ranked among the top 20 prospects in his class. He is a member of USA Basketball and participated in a mini-camp this fall with a number of other elite prospects.

As the 17th overall prospect in the Rivals.com Top 150 rankings, he becomes the first top-20 recruit Pitt has landed a commitment from since landing Steven Adams in the class of 2012.

