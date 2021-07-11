Pitt lands 2022 OL Bradley Mann

Pitt picked up a commitment on Friday morning, and on Sunday Bradley Mann made things official with an announcement of his own. Mann is a 6'6" and 260-pound offensive linemen from The Bolles School in Jacksonville.

Mann checks in as a three-star prospect and is listed as a defensive end in the Rivals.com database. He also plays a little tight end at the high school level as well. Pitt is targeting him as an offensive lineman.

The Jacksonville-based prospect held additional power-five offers from Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest. In the month of June, Mann took two official visits, one to Pitt and a trip to Louisville. Many thought he was trending towards the Cardinals, but that started to change earlier in the week.

Pitt's pursuit of Mann happened rather quickly. The coaching staff issued him an offer on June 18th, and he was in Pittsburgh just two days later to do an official visit, a rare mid-week visit hosted by the Pitt coaches. Pitt tight ends coach Tim Salem was the one to extend the offer. Prior to his visit to Pitt, Mann talked to Panther-Lair.com about his contact with Salem.

“He’s a good guy and he sounds like a great coach and there’s great people over there and it’s a great program,” Mann said of Pitt. “I don’t know too much about it, but it’s a great program and I’ve obviously talked to some of the coaches and they sound like a great people.”

Mann is now the 12th member of the 2022 recruiting class. He is also the third offensive linemen in the class joining fellow Floridian Ja'Kavion Nonar, as well as Isaiah Montgomery out of Virginia.