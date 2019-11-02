First I want to say I’m very excited I just want to take the this moment to thank everybody that have supported through the process also want to thank @BeattyCoach and @CoachDuzzPittFB #Gopitt #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/BlqbRUDaPb

Pitt received a surprise commitment today as 2021 running back Rodney Hammond committed to the program. Hammond is a 5'10" and 185-pound running back from Norfolk (Va). He plays for Booker T. Washing High, and is graded as the 16th-best prospect in the state of Virginia.

Hammond chooses Pitt over an impressive offer sheet that includes the likes of Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, and Virginia Tech. Hammond visited Pitt during spring practice on April 12th.

Hammond does a little bit of everything at the high school level and has shown the ability to return kicks, play as a running back, or catch the ball. He can also line up on defense as well. He is a versatile player, but speed is the main part of his game.

The state of Virginia is loaded in the class of 2021, and the Pitt coaches have already been trying to push into that area. Pitt has either offered or received visits from 18 of the top 20 players in the state of Virginia for the class of 2021 since March. It has been a concerted effort much in the same way Pitt has tried to hit the state of Georgia hard in the class of 2020.

Part of the reasoning behind the push in Virginia is new wide receivers coach Chris Beatty. He has strong ties to that area and many of the prospects that have visited from Virginia have done so to see the Pitt wide receivers coach. When he received his offer back in February, Hammond tweeted that he thanked Beatty for believing in him.

Hammond becomes the second commitment for Pitt in the class of 2021. He joins local defensive end Nahki Johnson to help anchor the class. Stay tuned for more coverage as Pitt pick up a gameday commitment from a top athlete out of Virginia.