{{ timeAgo('2022-10-04 10:00:00 -0500') }} football

Pitt keeps status quo on the two-deep

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

Pitt didn’t make any changes to the two-deep this week, but there were some notable items to consider nonetheless. Here’s a look at the latest depth chart.

Offense
Pos. Player Player Player

QB

Kedon Slovis

Nick Patti

Nate Yarnell

RB

Israel Abanikanda

Rodney Hammond OR

Vincent Davis OR C'Bo Flemister

WR

Konata Mumpfield

Jaylon Barden

WR

Jared Wayne

Jaden Bradley

WR

Bub Means

Myles Alston

TE

Gavin Bartholomew

Karter Johnson OR

Kyi Wright

LT

Carter Warren

Branson Taylor

LG

Marcus Minor

Ryan Jacoby

C

Owen Drexel

Terrence Moore

RG

Jake Kradel

Blake Zubovic

RT

Matt Goncalves OR

Gabe Houy

Jason Collier

On offense, the lack of changes is curious since Owen Drexel has not played since the Tennessee game but is still listed as the starting center. Jake Kradel has been playing in place of Drexel at center for the last three games.

Similarly, Blake Zubovic has replaced Kradel at right guard.

Carter Warren did not play against Georgia Tech after leaving the Rhode Island game at halftime. Branson Taylor started in place of Warren, although Matt Goncalves - who started at right tackle - also moved over to take some snaps at left tackle.

The interesting situation to watch this week will be at running back. Israel Abanikanda is the listed starter, but he left the Georgia Tech with an injury, and the top backup, Rodney Hammond, has not played since the season opener. As such, Pitt could go into this week’s game against Virginia Tech with Vincent Davis and C’Bo Flemister as the only available tailbacks (although fullback Daniel Carter could line up there if needed).

Defense
Pos. Player Player Player

DE

Habakkuk Baldonado

Dayon Hayes

DT

Devin Danielson OR

David Green

Deandre Jules

DT

Calijah Kancey

Tyler Bentley

DE

Deslin Alexandre OR

John Morgan

Star

Bangally Kamara

Tylar Wiltz

MLB

SirVocea Dennis

Brandon George

Money

Shayne Simon

Solomon DeShields

CB

M.J. Devonshire

A.J. Woods

Ryland Gandy

CB

Marquis Williams

Noah Biglow

FS

Erick Hallett

P.J. O'Brien

SS

Brandon Hill

Judson Tallandier

Javon McIntyre

On defense, there aren’t quite as many injury questions aside from Dayon Hayes, who is the listed backup at defensive end but hasn’t played since Week Two due to injury.

Bam Brima, who has averaged 20 snaps per game this season at defensive end, including a career-high 31 against Rhode Island, is not listed on the depth chart but remains Pitt’s fourth end with Hayes out. He has been rotating in behind Habakkuk Baldonado, Deslin Alexandre and John Morgan.

SirVocea Dennis played every snap in the Georgia Tech game due to reserve middle linebacker Brandon George not being available.

Brandon Hill and Erick Hallett played almost every snap at strong and free safety, respectively. According to Pro Football Focus, the two veteran starters missed just two snaps each in the loss.

Special teams
Pos. Player Player Player

PK

Ben Sauls

Sam Scarton

P

Sam Vander Haar

Cam Guess

H

Cam Guess

Sam Vander Haar

LS

Byron Floyd

James Fineran

KR

Israel Abanikanda

Vincent Davis

PR

Konata Mumpfield OR

M.J. Devonshire

Jaylon Barden

KO

Ben Sauls

Sam Scarton
