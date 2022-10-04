Pitt didn’t make any changes to the two-deep this week, but there were some notable items to consider nonetheless. Here’s a look at the latest depth chart.

On offense, the lack of changes is curious since Owen Drexel has not played since the Tennessee game but is still listed as the starting center. Jake Kradel has been playing in place of Drexel at center for the last three games.

Similarly, Blake Zubovic has replaced Kradel at right guard.

Carter Warren did not play against Georgia Tech after leaving the Rhode Island game at halftime. Branson Taylor started in place of Warren, although Matt Goncalves - who started at right tackle - also moved over to take some snaps at left tackle.

The interesting situation to watch this week will be at running back. Israel Abanikanda is the listed starter, but he left the Georgia Tech with an injury, and the top backup, Rodney Hammond, has not played since the season opener. As such, Pitt could go into this week’s game against Virginia Tech with Vincent Davis and C’Bo Flemister as the only available tailbacks (although fullback Daniel Carter could line up there if needed).