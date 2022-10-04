Pitt keeps status quo on the two-deep
Pitt didn’t make any changes to the two-deep this week, but there were some notable items to consider nonetheless. Here’s a look at the latest depth chart.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
QB
|
Kedon Slovis
|
Nick Patti
|
Nate Yarnell
|
RB
|
Israel Abanikanda
|
Rodney Hammond OR
|
Vincent Davis OR C'Bo Flemister
|
WR
|
Konata Mumpfield
|
Jaylon Barden
|
WR
|
Jared Wayne
|
Jaden Bradley
|
WR
|
Bub Means
|
Myles Alston
|
TE
|
Gavin Bartholomew
|
Karter Johnson OR
|
Kyi Wright
|
LT
|
Carter Warren
|
Branson Taylor
|
LG
|
Marcus Minor
|
Ryan Jacoby
|
C
|
Owen Drexel
|
Terrence Moore
|
RG
|
Jake Kradel
|
Blake Zubovic
|
RT
|
Matt Goncalves OR
|
Gabe Houy
|
Jason Collier
On offense, the lack of changes is curious since Owen Drexel has not played since the Tennessee game but is still listed as the starting center. Jake Kradel has been playing in place of Drexel at center for the last three games.
Similarly, Blake Zubovic has replaced Kradel at right guard.
Carter Warren did not play against Georgia Tech after leaving the Rhode Island game at halftime. Branson Taylor started in place of Warren, although Matt Goncalves - who started at right tackle - also moved over to take some snaps at left tackle.
The interesting situation to watch this week will be at running back. Israel Abanikanda is the listed starter, but he left the Georgia Tech with an injury, and the top backup, Rodney Hammond, has not played since the season opener. As such, Pitt could go into this week’s game against Virginia Tech with Vincent Davis and C’Bo Flemister as the only available tailbacks (although fullback Daniel Carter could line up there if needed).
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
DE
|
Habakkuk Baldonado
|
Dayon Hayes
|
DT
|
Devin Danielson OR
|
David Green
|
Deandre Jules
|
DT
|
Calijah Kancey
|
Tyler Bentley
|
DE
|
Deslin Alexandre OR
|
John Morgan
|
Star
|
Bangally Kamara
|
Tylar Wiltz
|
MLB
|
SirVocea Dennis
|
Brandon George
|
Money
|
Shayne Simon
|
Solomon DeShields
|
CB
|
M.J. Devonshire
|
A.J. Woods
|
Ryland Gandy
|
CB
|
Marquis Williams
|
Noah Biglow
|
FS
|
Erick Hallett
|
P.J. O'Brien
|
SS
|
Brandon Hill
|
Judson Tallandier
|
Javon McIntyre
On defense, there aren’t quite as many injury questions aside from Dayon Hayes, who is the listed backup at defensive end but hasn’t played since Week Two due to injury.
Bam Brima, who has averaged 20 snaps per game this season at defensive end, including a career-high 31 against Rhode Island, is not listed on the depth chart but remains Pitt’s fourth end with Hayes out. He has been rotating in behind Habakkuk Baldonado, Deslin Alexandre and John Morgan.
SirVocea Dennis played every snap in the Georgia Tech game due to reserve middle linebacker Brandon George not being available.
Brandon Hill and Erick Hallett played almost every snap at strong and free safety, respectively. According to Pro Football Focus, the two veteran starters missed just two snaps each in the loss.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
PK
|
Ben Sauls
|
Sam Scarton
|
P
|
Sam Vander Haar
|
Cam Guess
|
H
|
Cam Guess
|
Sam Vander Haar
|
LS
|
Byron Floyd
|
James Fineran
|
KR
|
Israel Abanikanda
|
Vincent Davis
|
PR
|
Konata Mumpfield OR
|
M.J. Devonshire
|
Jaylon Barden
|
KO
|
Ben Sauls
|
Sam Scarton