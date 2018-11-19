Pitt keeps depth chart in order heading into finale
MORE HEADLINES - A banner weekend for Pitt athletics | 10 thoughts on championships, comebacks and more | A fitting way to clinch the division | Pitt clinches 2018 Coastal championship with win over Wake Forest | Pickett picks a perfect day for a breakout game | Narduzzi on the win, battling back, Coastal champs and more | PODCAST: The drive home after Pitt beat Wake Forest
Pitt's official depth chart for Saturday's regular-season finale at Miami is the same as the one before it - and the week before that, for that matter, as the coaching opted to maintain status quo in the two-deep released to the public on Saturday.
Here's a look at how they're listed on this week's depth chart.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
QB
|
Kenny Pickett
|
Jeff George Jr.
|
Ricky Town
|
TB
|
Qadree Ollison
|
Darrin Hall
|
A.J. Davis
|
FB
|
George Aston
|
Jim Medure
|
TE
|
Grant Carrigan
|
Will Gragg
|
WR
|
Aaron Mathews
|
Shocky Jacques-Louis
|
Dontavius Butler-Jenkins
|
WR
|
Rafael Araujo-Lopes
|
Tre Tipton
|
Darian Street
|
WR
|
Maurice Ffrench
|
Taysir Mack
|
Michael Smith
|
LT
|
Stefano Millin
|
Carson Van Lynn
|
LG
|
Connor Dintino
|
Brandon Ford
|
C
|
Jimmy Morrissey
|
Owen Drexel
|
RG
|
Mike Herndon
|
Bryce Hargrove
|
RT
|
Alex Bookser
|
Gabe Houy
|
Jerry Drake Jr.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
DE
|
Dewayne Hendrix
|
Patrick Jones II
|
Deslin Alexandre
|
NT
|
Shane Roy
|
Rashad Wheeler
|
DT
|
Amir Watts OR
|
Jaylen Twyman
|
|
DE
|
Rashad Weaver
|
James Folston Jr.
|
Money LB
|
Elijah Zeise OR
|
Saleem Brightwell
|
Middle LB
|
Elias Reynolds
|
Chase Pine
|
Star LB
|
Oluwaseun Idowu
|
Anthony McKee Jr.
|
Cam Bright
|
CB
|
Phillipie Motley OR
|
Jason Pinnock
|
Marquis Williams
|
CB
|
Dane Jackson
|
Damarri Mathis OR
|
Paris Ford
|
SS
|
Dennis Briggs
|
Phil Campbell III
|
Bricen Garner
|
FS
|
Damar Hamlin
|
Jazzee Stocker
|
Therran Coleman
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|
Punter
|
Kirk Christodoulou
|
Ethan Van Buskirk
|
PK
|
Alex Kessman
|
Jake Scarton
|
KO
|
Alex Kessman
|
Jake Scarton
|
Holder
|
Jake Scarton
|
Kellen McAlone
|
LS
|
Cal Adomitis
|
Jack Hansberry
|
KR
|
Maurice Ffrench
|
Paris Ford
|
PR
|
Rafael Araujo-Lopes
|
Paris Ford