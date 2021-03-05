Pitt keeping tabs on NYC point guard
The recruiting class of 2021 is still wide open for Pitt, but Jeff Capel and his staff are monitoring several options to fill a number of spots. One prospect who is on the staff’s radar is guard Kh...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news