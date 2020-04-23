Pitt keeping close contact with Fay
Wednesday proved to be a big day for Pitt's recruiting efforts in the class of 2021. The Panthers landed three commitments last evening to bring the class total to six. The Pitt coaches are still w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news