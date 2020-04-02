Pitt is the first Power Five offer for 2022 Ohio DT
Derrick Shepard is a 6'3" and 310-pound defensive tackle out of Kettering (OH). He starred for Archbishop Alter High School this past year and in his first year of varsity football he was able to s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news