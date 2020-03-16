News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-16 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Pitt is second school to offer 2021 Va. DB

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
Staff
@JimHammett

Shawn Asbury is a 5'10" and 175-pound safety prospect out of North Stafford (Va). His only offer up until recently was from James Madison, but Pitt opted to pull the trigger and extend one to the V...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}