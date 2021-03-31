Pitt is 'pretty high' on the list for Taylor
Pitt offered Mason Taylor in January, and since then, the Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas tight end hasn’t gone long without hearing from the Panthers.“Coach [Tim] Salem is in contact wit...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news