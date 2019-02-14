Pitt is one of two early favorites for Georgia playmaker
Jaylon Barden is one of the more electric playmakers in the state of Georgia's class of 2020. He caught 42 passes for 760 yards and seven touchdowns for Westside H.S. in Macon as a junior this past...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news